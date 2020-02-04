Another person dies from injuries related to Dorchester Co. accident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say another person has died from injuries related to an accident on I-95 in Dorchester County.
On Monday night, Highway Patrol officials say the passenger of a truck involved in the accident died on Sunday. That person had been transported to Trident Medical Center following the accident.
The driver of the truck died on Saturday.
SCHP authorities say both vehicles were travelling northbound at the time of the crash when the driver of the truck lost control, causing it to flip over in the roadway.
At that time, the truck was hit by the tractor trailer, a report stated. Both of the vehicles ended up in the median against the cable barrier.
