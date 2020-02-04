Another person dies from injuries related to Dorchester Co. accident

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 3, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 9:20 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say another person has died from injuries related to an accident on I-95 in Dorchester County.

On Monday night, Highway Patrol officials say the passenger of a truck involved in the accident died on Sunday. That person had been transported to Trident Medical Center following the accident.

The driver of the truck died on Saturday.

The accident happened on Jan. 31 near the 79 mile marker and also involved a tractor trailer.

SCHP authorities say both vehicles were travelling northbound at the time of the crash when the driver of the truck lost control, causing it to flip over in the roadway.

At that time, the truck was hit by the tractor trailer, a report stated. Both of the vehicles ended up in the median against the cable barrier.

