BCSD could make changes to school start times, bus routes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District will host community feedback meetings Wednesday and Thursday night to discuss potential changes to bell schedules and transportation.
District consultants will present the information they’ve found from school efficiency studies they’ve been conducting over the last few months.
24,000 students in Berkeley County depend on buses to get them to school, but oftentimes buses must go as far as 30 miles out of the way to make their routes. Officials say these inconsistent bus routes can cause students to be between 45 to 90 minutes late.
By the beginning of next school year, the district hopes to implement an automated routing system and a transportation app, which will give drivers travel directions, bus stops, and student information. Right now all routing is done manually. The added technology will also allow parents to track their children with GPS tracking in each bus.
Also at Thursday night’s meeting, the district is taking a closer look at how to recruit and hire bus drivers. BCSD officials say they are short by nearly 40 bus drivers. And although they say this is in part due to a thriving economy, they are looking at more advertising online and at school functions.
The first meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Berkeley Middle School. The second meeting will be Wednesday at Westview Middle School at 6:30 p.m.. Parents and students are urged to come to voice their opinions.
