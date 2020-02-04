BCSD wants feedback on possible bell schedule, transportation changes

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is giving parents the chance to have their say starting Tuesday night on changes the district is considering.
Tuesday night’s meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is being held at Berkeley Middle School.
School district officials will present findings from a BCSD transportation study and will gather feedback about proposed improvements.
District leaders say they’ve had issues with severe bus delays, bus driver shortages, and inconsistent bus patterns. During the meetings, they hope to address ways to hire new bus drivers.
Currently, the district has 40 bus driver vacancies.
By the next school year, the district also hopes to implement a new automated routing system and transportation app that will give bus drivers access to travel directions, bus stops, and student information. The system will also allow parents to track the buses.
For parents who can’t attend the meetings, district leaders say they will send out a survey regarding the information presented and the feedback.
The second meeting will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Westview Middle School in Goose Creek.
