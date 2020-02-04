Charleston projects 30% population increase over last decade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says the number of people who call the Holy City home jumped 30% since the 2010 census.
The city's Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability released a new population report stating the estimated 2020 population within city limits was 156,536, up from 120,083 recorded during the 2010 census.
The 2020 figure represents a 62% jump from the 2000 population of 96,650.
The vast majority of the increase in population comes from new housing, the report states.
Of the 8,340 single-family unit building permits issued from 2010 to 2019, West Ashley saw the most, with 3,076, followed by Johns Island with 2,430 and the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area with 1,371.
Of the 10,922 multi-family permits issued over the same time, West Ashley again led with 3,681, followed by Daniel Island/Cainhoy with 2,533 and James Island with 1,068.
