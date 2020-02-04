CofC’s Riller Named CAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second time this season, College of Charleston senior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.
He collected weekly honors for the eighth time of his career after leading the Cougars to a 2-0 week with road victories at James Madison (W, 87-68) on Jan. 30 and Towson (W, 79-70) on Feb. 1. It lifted Charleston into a three-way tie for first place in the latest CAA standings.
Riller opened the week with a season-high 36 points hitting 6-of-7 three-pointers against the Dukes. On Saturday, he led the Cougars to a come-from-behind win versus the Tigers, recording a game-high 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
In the process, Riller moved into sixth all-time on the CAA’s career scoring list with 2,308 points to date. He also extended his double-digit scoring streak to 51-consecutive games.