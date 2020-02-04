Crews respond to fire in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a building fire on Broad Street in downtown Charleston Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is at the Confederate Home and College on 62 Broad Street between Church and Meeting Streets.
Charleston firefighters say streets in the area have been blocked off.
According to Charleston police, Broad between Church and Meeting is closed due to the fire.
There has been no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
