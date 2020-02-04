Grand opening of new W. Ashley Harris Teeter pushed back one week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple restaurants, shops and a grocery store will be opening in the next several months in West Ashley.
The anchor store of a new development on Bees Ferry Road, Harris Teeter, announced they are delaying their opening by one week.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 8 a.m. on Feb. 19, with the store opening immediately after. The original opening was scheduled for Feb. 12.
“Harris Teeter is thrilled to introduce the Charleston community to their brand new Harris Teeter,” Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter said. “Our shoppers will experience the same World Class service they have come to know and expect from their Harris Teeter.”
Harris Teeter officials state the store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight.
Harris Teeter is just one store out of more than a dozen coming to the new shopping center off of Bees Ferry Road.
According to Vitre Stephens, the Senior Vice President for Avison Young, 90 percent of the spaces are already leased.
The businesses and restaurants that are expected to go into the shopping center include Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Mexican Cantina, Fire Asian Grill, Kirby & Associates Insurance Agency, Great Clips, Pink Polish Nail Salon, Sunshine Spirits and Premiere Eye Care.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.