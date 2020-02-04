Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. The NCAA has provided its first snapshot of the top 16 teams in the tournament field. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20. The initial reveal has five Pac-12 teams hosting the opening two rounds. The committee will do one more top 16 reveal on March 2. The bracket will be unveiled on March 16.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a five-game skid with a 112-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20. Terry Rozier scored 18 points for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday. RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles improved to 9-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. That's one win removed from their best-ever start in league play. Florida State has won 19 straight home games — 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19. Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC. The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina has retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 26 of 30 first-place votes in the latest poll after routing Mississippi and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor received three first-place votes to remain second. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week. Mississippi State inched up from No. 9 to No. 8.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its 2020 season ready for long overdue changes. The elite Cup Series has a new sponsorship model and work continues on a new car for 2021. NASCAR is also busy looking at radical changes to the 2021 schedule and will start with a handful of tweaks this year. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will also stop full-time racing after this season. There are also a handful of top drivers in contract years, with Kyle Larson considered the top prize. The season begins with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.