Kiawah officials looking to study housing market on island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Kiawah Island is looking to build a better future and the town is considering an investment that could be the first step.
Officials are looking into a study that would assess the island’s housing market and living experience.
The town wants to bring in the national real estate and economic development company, HR&A, to evaluate the market for both long-term residents and short-term visitors.
This same company conducted a study to develop Daniel Island in 2007. It prides itself in preserving the island-town feel while also embracing the historical feel of Charleston.
Mayor Craig Weaver said in a statement that the goal is to better understand the current experience of Kiawah while evaluating its future opportunities. He hopes it increases the town’s property value and hopes it brings in new rental properties.
The town of Kiawah will pay $145,000 for the 6-month long study.
Officials say the money for this project was already allotted for in the town’s general fund. The general fund is made up of local option tax, solid waste, business licenses, franchise fees, building permits and others.
The study was approved by the Ways and Means Committee last month and will have its first reading at the Town Council meeting today at 2:00 pm.
Today's meeting will be at the Council Chambers of the Kiawah Island Town Hall and is open to the public.
The final document will be presented to the town council as a report, with possible recommendations. The town will then decide what it wants to do with the recommendations. Officials say the public will not vote on this study, but they do want community feedback throughout the process.
