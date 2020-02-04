Mueller Water Products: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.3 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $212.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.2 million.
Mueller Water Products shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.08, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.
