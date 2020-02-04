Police continuing investigation into deadly Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police are still investigating after a shooting last weekend left one man dead at a mobile home park.
The police department released the shooting incident report Tuesday, which stated officers interviewed several witnesses who saw two men running and then driving away from lot 130 in the Creekside mobile home park off Bacons Bridge Road Saturday night.
Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as 20-year-old Tahaji Parish Jenkins, of Hollywood, who was found dead inside the home.
Neighbors were still shaken at the scene on Sunday.
“We heard a gunshot first and we thought it was a firecracker,” Audra Wright said. “[I was] very scared because this is the first time, I’ve lived here since ’99 and we’ve never had anything like this happen.”
The initial call for the shooting came in just after 6:20 p.m.
