SC State Falls To Aggies 78-63 On The Road

GREENSBORO, NC—Junior guard Rayshawn Neal a came off the bench to finish with a team-high 17 points in South Carolina State's, 78-63, loss to rival N.C. A&T State Monday (Feb. 3rd) at Corbett Sports Center.
Tariq Simmons added 12 and seven rebounds, while All-MEAC forward Damani Applewhite chipped in nine points and seven rebounds in the loss. Graduate forward eclipse the 1000-career mark only had six points and five rebounds on the night.
The Bulldogs (9-12 overall, 4-5 MEAC) totally dominated the Aggies (12-12 overall, 8-1 MEAC) on the boards (43-40) and points off the bench (29-10), but it was the 21 turnovers that doomed South Carolina State down the stretch.
N.C. A&T had five players to finish in double figures with Ronald Jackson leading the way recording the, games only double-double with a team-high 16 points and 13 rebounds. Andre Jackson added 15, while Kameron Langley tossed in 14 and six rebounds along with teammates Devin Hagood's 13 points and Kwe Parkers 10 respectively.
Next up South Carolina State returns home for a showdown with Delaware State Monday (Feb. 10th) with the women’s contest beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men in a 7:30 p.m. start.