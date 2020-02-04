School bus with students on-board involved in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A school bus with students on board was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Berkeley County.
Law enforcement responded to the traffic circle on Cane Bay Boulevard around 6: 50 a.m. where the collision with a car occurred, but no injuries were reported.
A 2014 Nissan Altima was in the circle when the bus pulled out from a side street and hit the passenger front side of the car, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
There were 41 students on the bus, according to Berkeley County School District Spokesman Brian Troutman.
