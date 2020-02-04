Spring-like weather ahead of stormy cold front on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a strong cold front that will swing through our area late Thursday bringing the chance of a few strong thunderstorms. In the meantime, temperatures will continue to top out in the 70s for all inland areas with cooler temperatures continuing at the beaches. A few showers are possible by Wednesday night but the best rain chance will arrive late in the day on Thursday. A line of storms will likely develop across Georgia pushing into South Carolina around sunset. Right now, there is a question as far as how much instability will be available to fuel the storms as they arrive in the Lowcountry. Regardless, a line a rain and storms is expected to swing through Thursday evening, exiting the coastline by early Friday morning. Cooler weather will follow on Friday with sunshine and 60s ahead for the weekend.