Troopers: Summerville man facing charges after chase, crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Summerville man who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday morning is in custody.
Seth Grooms, 30, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and reckless driving, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Southern said troopers attempted to stop a 2017 GMC Yukon on Highway 61 for excessive speed at approximately 1:52 a.m. when the driver, later identified as Grooms, began fleeing. The trooper continued to pursue until Grooms crashed the vehicle at Dorchester Road and West Fisher Road at approximately 2:01 a.m. and then ran away on foot, Southern said.
Dorchester County deputies were able to assist in Grooms’ capture, Southern said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
