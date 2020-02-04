Organizers pushing to turn Johns Island into a town

Charleston County guidelines for development and growth are governed by county ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan. The ordinances have density requirements and land use designations. There is a significant public comment component from Planning Commission to County Council. Additionally, the Charleston County Stormwater Division is also involved and helps monitor runoff. As such, Charleston County Stormwater Management Program requires that citizens obtain a Stormwater Permit to perform any land-disturbance activity over 5,000 square feet. These items only apply to the un-incorporated areas of Charleston County.