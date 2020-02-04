What’s Driving You Crazy: Lane closures on the Wando Bridge

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After months of work on the Wando Bridge, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says repairs are almost complete.
In May 2018, a snapped cable was found along the inside of the bridge during a routine inspection. The nearly four-week closure of the westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge that followed included a heavy dose of frustration, traffic and politics.
“There is no one east of the Cooper [River] who will not be affected by this no matter where you live," Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said during the closures.
Nearly two years after crews found the snapped cable, Live 5 traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien sat down with the SCDOT Bridge Engineer, Kevin Turner, to ask about the status of the project.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in our time,” Turner said. “Since the unfortunate closer in 2018, there was that immediate response to get the roadway back open.”
Since then, drivers have likely seen a barrier wall on the westbound side of the bridge blocking the truck lane and there have been several weekend lane closures.
“That’s probably the most public work,” Turner said about the weekend lane closures. Most of them have been put in place to work on sealing and waterproofing the deck of the bridge.
“So much of what we’re doing is actually hidden in the box and can’t be seen,” he added.
Inside the bridge, SCDOT has spent millions of dollars to repair cables and put in new cables. Back in 2018, SCDOT released hundreds of pages in documents concerning past inspections which stated that duct tape was used in some areas to make fixes in the past.
Turner said the biggest challenges his crews have encountered during the repair work are the weather and the fact that the Wando Bridge is the only bridge of its kind in South Carolina.
“It’s presented a real learning experience for us,” Turner added. The bridge was built on land and put together in large segments over the water, which makes it unique. He also said wet weather and cold weather don’t allow work to be done.
Right now the goal is to finish the scope of work for the project by the end of March. Turner said he hopes all lanes on the bridge will be open by mid-to-late February.
SCDOT is planning to close one lane of I-526 WB over the bridge this coming weekend from February 7-10 to work on sealing the bridge. The work is expected to close the lane from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. This work is subject to change due to weather conditions.
