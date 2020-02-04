Wofford looks to sweep VMI

CLAMPING DOWN: The Terriers have allowed only 64.5 points per game across 10 conference games. That's an improvement from the 69.4 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.3 percent of the 185 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also made 95.4 percent of his foul shots this season.