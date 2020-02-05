Authorities looking for man who has failed to register as sex offender 3 times

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services are looking for a man who has failed to register as a sex offender more than three times.
Franklin Nelson was convicted of the crime in 2017 and released from prison in October of 2018 and began his probationary sentence. He absconded from supervision a short time later and officers currently don’t know where he is located.
He is facing two years in prison if found and agents are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Nelson has ties to the Chicora/Cherokee neighborhood of North Charleston and is known to frequent Rivers and Carver Avenue on foot. He stands 6-foot-0 and weighs 195 pounds.
The public is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
