BCSD wants feedback on possible bell schedule, transportation changes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is giving parents the chance to have their say on changes the district is considering.
District leaders say they’ve had issues with severe bus delays, bus driver shortages, and inconsistent bus patterns.
“We’re a fast growing county. It’s imperative that we change our bus system and our scheduling to maximize efficiency because we were really using an old system that is no longer applicable to the needs of today,” said Eddie Ingram, superintendent of Berkeley County schools.
On Tuesday, officials held their first meeting with consultants who presented findings from an efficiency study.
To address the delays, the consultants revealed four options to change bell schedules at Berkeley County schools.
They say that by adding additional time between the bell schedules, they’ll be able to create time to allow buses to run more efficiently.
- Option 1 would preserve the current schedules as much as possible, but the start times for schools would change. For example, some elementary schools could start 10 minutes earlier than they do now. The length of the day would be standardized by grade level. (That would be the same for all options.)
- Option 2 would involve a more “aggressive” approach. The biggest change would involve staggering elementary schools to start at three different times: 7:20 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 9:15 a.m.
- Option 3 would give middle schools an earlier start time and high schools a later start time. Officials say the issue with this option is that the end time at high schools would not give buses maximum time to service the elementary schools.
- Option 4 would be the opposite of the previous option. High schools would have the earliest start times (7:15 a.m.) and the middle schools would have the latest start times (9:10 a.m). Officials say this doesn’t create enough run time between bell schedules to allow buses to be used at multiple places.
By the next school year, the district also hopes to implement a new automated routing system and transportation app that will give bus drivers access to travel directions, bus stops, and student information. The system will also allow parents to track the buses.
While some parents feel like this is a step in the right direction, they're concerned about how traffic is taken into account.
“It doesn’t seem like their software is taking into account traffic times,” said Kelly Marone, a parent in Berkeley County. “If they’re not going to factor in those traffic times into the software system we’ll be back to square one where we are now.”
Officials say they will look at the proposals on a case-by-case basis, and not every school will see these changes.
For parents who can’t attend the meetings, district leaders say they will send out a survey regarding the information presented and the feedback.
The second meeting will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Westview Middle School in Goose Creek.
