CARTA’s new electric buses too big for some routes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new electric buses set to launch in Charleston are too big for some turns, and now a number of routes need to be reworked.
CARTA, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, officially launched the first round of the new electric buses on Tuesday. The second round is set to launch next year, and these are the ones that will affect certain routes.
“Our biggest challenge actually because we’re moving from a 35 to 40-foot vehicle which is great because we can fit more capacity, but we’re finding that a lot of our routes, we can’t make the turns, because the roads make the turning radius too narrow," Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Principal Planner Sharon Hollis said. “That is one of the unintended consequences of adding more capacity.”
This announcement came during a meeting between BCDCOG and Mount Pleasant’s transportation committee. In that meeting, BCDCOG officials also announced the town’s transit study.
“The CARTA fleet is scheduled to be updated with additional environmentally-friendly, zero-emission vehicles in the months ahead and the authority will analyze routings to ensure efficient and appropriate deployment of assets beforehand," BCDCOG spokesman Daniel Brock said. “No significant impacts to service alignments are expected as part of this effort.”
Three electric buses went into full service on Tuesday. The buses were made and manufactured in Greenville, South Carolina. They run about 100 miles on one charge. CARTA officials said during the original announcement, after grant money, the buses cost about $600,000 each.
Three other electric buses are set to be launched next January, CARTA officials said on Tuesday. Fifteen to 20 more could be ordered in the future.
