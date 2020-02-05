City of Charleston to study possible Trader Joe’s location on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has taken an initial step which could possibly bring a Trader Joe’s to James Island.
When city officials learned Monday that the Earth Fare location on Folly Road was closing, Mayor John Tecklenburg directed the planning department to put together a market analysis of that location for a Trader Joe’s.
The analysis is almost complete and will be sent out shortly.
A petition to bring Trader Joe’s to West Ashley had almost 400 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Earth Fare announced Monday morning it would shutter all of its grocery store locations including the one on Folly Road and in Summerville.
The only Trader Joe’s location currently in the Charleston area is off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. If the location becomes a reality, it would be the fourth location in South Carolina.
