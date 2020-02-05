Coastal Football Adds Five on February Signing Day

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff are excited to announce the addition of five more Chanticleers to the 2020 signing class. With the five newest additions, the Chants’ 2020 class consists of 24 student-athletes.
The 2020 class includes players from nine states in Florida (7), South Carolina (4), Georgia (4), Virginia (2), North Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Ohio (1), Alabama (1), and Mississippi (1), as well as a junior college transfer originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada (1).
Five of the 24 signees will come to Coastal Carolina from junior college, one is a graduate transfer, and 11 of the signees are already enrolled at CCU for the 2020 spring semester.
February Signees (5)
Mason Bowers (6-4 * 290 * OL/DL * High Point, N.C./High Point Central High School)
Rated as a three-star recruit at defensive tackle by 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as a two-star recruit at defensive tackle by Rivals … Played on both the offensive and defensive lines at High Point Central High School for head coach Wayne Jones … Named to the Greensboro News & Record HSXtra.com Metro 4-A All-Conference team his senior year … Was also named Greensboro News & Record HSXtra.com All-Area honorable mention … A four-time MaxPreps Player of the Game award winner … Also lettered in basketball for the Bison … Will play on the offensive line at Coastal Carolina.
Kameron Brown (6-3 * 220 * WR * Graniteville, S.C./Charleston Southern/Midland Valley HS)
Graduated from Charleston Southern in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in social and human services … Working on his graduate degree in instructional technology at CCU.
2019 (Redshirt Senior) at Charleston Southern: Named to the Phil Steel All-Big South third team … Earned a spot on the All-Big South second team … Finished third in the Big South and tied the CSU single-season record with 10 touchdown catches … Recorded six touchdowns over his final three games, including three in CSU's season finale win over Campbell (Nov. 23) … Added back-to-back 100-yard receiving efforts against North Carolina A&T (Sept. 14) with 110 yards and two touchdowns and The Citadel with 118 yards (Sept. 21).
2018 (Redshirt Junior) at Charleston Southern: Named to the preseason 2018 Big South All-Conference team as a wide receiver … Played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury … Finished with four catches for 19 yards … Averaged 4.8 yards per catch on the year … Hauled in two passes in the season-opener against Florida (Sept. 1) … Had one catch for 14 yards against Elon (Sept. 22) … Added a reception for eight yards against Hampton (Sept. 29).
2017 (Redshirt Sophomore) at Charleston Southern: Earned a spot on the All-Big South second team as a wide receiver … Ranked eighth in all of FCS and led the Big South in yards per reception at 22.80 on the season … Was sixth in the Big South in receiving yards per game (55.2) and seventh in receptions per game (2.5) … Ranked ninth in the Big South in total receptions (25) and seventh in the league in receiving yards (552) … Recorded four 100-plus yard receiving games on the year … Registered six games with multiple catches on the year … Grabbed a season-high six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against Point (Sept. 23) … Hauled in five catches for a season-high 123 yards against Monmouth (Oct. 28) … Recorded four catches for 106 yards against Liberty (Nov. 18) … Caught two passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, including a season-high 87-yard reception, against Mississippi Valley State (Sept. 30).
2016 (Redshirt Freshman) at Charleston Southern: Tabbed a second-team All-Big South performer at wide receiver … Was named the Big South Freshman of the Week on Sept. 5 … Ranked fifth nationally in the FCS in yards per reception with 20.00 on the season … Was 67th in all of FCS in receiving touchdowns with six … Led the Big South Conference in yards per catch … Ranked fourth in the Big South in receiving yards per game and seventh in receptions per game … Was also eighth in the Big South with 27 receptions … Ranked fourth in the Big South in reception yards with 540 and fourth in the Big South in receiving touchdowns with six … Led the Buccaneers with 540 yards on 27 receptions, averaging 49.1 yards per game and 20.0 yards per reception … Recorded a season-high 80 yards and a touchdown at Florida State (Sept. 10) … Hauled in five receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns versus Bucknell (Oct. 29) … Totaled two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown at Liberty (Nov. 12) … Recorded four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown at Monmouth (Sept. 24) … Caught a 37-yard touchdown pass versus Kennesaw State (Nov. 19) … Recorded a season-long 57-yard reception for a touchdown at Florida State (Sept. 10).
2015 (Freshman) at Charleston Southern: Redshirted.
High School: A two-time all-state, all-region, and all-area pick ... Tallied over 100 career receptions, 1,600 yards, and 25 touchdowns on offense … Also recorded three interceptions on defense ... Named the 2014 Border Bowl MVP and competed in the North-South All-Star Game.
Isaiah Connelly (5-9 * 190 * RB * Orlando, Fla./Edgewater HS)
Rated a three-star running back prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports and ESPN … Lettered in football at Edgewater High School for head coach Cameron Duke … Named the 2019 Sentinel Varsity Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel his senior year … Was runner-up for the 7A Player of the Year award … Also earned a spot on the Orlando Sentinel football all-area first team in 2019 … Earned Class 7A All-State third-team honors his junior year season … Carried the ball 338 times for 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season … Set a state record with 157 rushes in playoff games in 2019, breaking current Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry’s previous record of 143 carries … Ran the ball 157 times for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns in five playoff games for the Eagles … Helped lead Edgewater a 13-2 overall record and a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state runner-up finish, and a Top 55 national rank in 2019 his senior year … Eagles also won both the regional and district titles back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 … Had 28 carries for 140 in the state title game loss to nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas … Rushed for 239 yards and three scores in a 28-20 Win over No. 2 Niceville to lead the Eagles to the Class 7A State Final 4 … Was a part of the Eagles posting a 12-2 overall mark, a 5-1 league record, and making a deep run in the FHSAA Class 7A playoffs in 2018 that included a semifinals appearance his junior year … Rushed for 1,330 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
Travis Geiger (6-4 * 295 * DT * Columbus, Ohio/Highland C.C./Marion-Franklin HS)
Rated as a three-star recruit at defensive tackle by 247Sports Composite and Rivals … Ranked as high as the ninth-best defensive tackle in the state of Ohio and the 80th-best defensive tackle nationally in the junior college class of 2020 by 247Sports … Named as one of the top 20 DT’s to watch in 2019 (NJCAA) by JCGridiron.
Highland C.C..: Played on year at Highland Community College (Kansas) for head coach Aaron Arnold … Suited up for the Scotties in eight contests and helped lead his team to a No. 20 national NJCAA final ranking in 2019 … Totaled 29 tackles, including 12 solo stops, along the defensive front on the season … Also added 4.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sack on the year … Registered a pass breakup as well … Picked up a career-high seven tackles in the season finale versus Iowa Western.
Tiffin University: Attended Tiffin University (Ohio) out of high school … Moved solely to the defensive line in fall camp … Redshirted his freshman year.
High School: Lettered in both football and basketball at Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus, Ohio … Played on both the offensive line and defensive line for the Red Devils and head coach Brian Haffele … A first-team Division III Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-State selection at offensive line in 2017 as a senior … Named to the Columbus Dispatch All-Metro football team in 2017 as an offensive lineman … Also a three-time first-team All-Central District selection … Anchored the line for an offense that averaged 34.6 points per game his senior season … Helped guide his team to an 8-3 record and a spot in the playoffs his senior year.
Charles Steele (6-2 * 235 * OLB * Lawrenceville, Ga./Collins Hill HS)
Rated a three-star recruit at outside linebacker by ESPN and 247Sports … Also ranked as a two-star recruit at outside linebacker for the class of 2020 by Rivals … Played both outside linebacker and tight end at Collins Hill High School for head coach Lenny Gregory … Named to the All-Region 6-AAAAAAA team at linebacker his senior year … Also earned a spot on the Gwinnett All-County first team … Recorded 63 tackles, including 41 solo stops, and seven sacks as a senior for the Eagles’ state playoff team his senior season in 2019 … Was key in Collins Hill making back-to-back state playoff berths in 2018 and 2019 … Also lettered in basketball.
December Signees (19)
CJ Beasley (5-10 * 175 * RB * Norfolk, Va./Maury HS) Braydon Bennett (6-2 * 180 * RB * Greenville, S.C./Southside HS) Shon Brown (6-2 * 220 * OLB * Clover, S.C./Clover HS) Shane Bruce (6-0 * 210 * LB * Carrollton, Ga./Central HS) Aaron Diggs (5-11 * 200 * OLB * Auburn, Ala./Auburn HS) Wilt Gabe II (6-3 * 250 * DE * Montreal, Quebec/Independence C.C./Montmorency College) Fred Jackson (5-10 * 185 * WR * Lake Minneola, Fla./N.M. Military Institute/Lake Minneola HS) James Johnson (6-2 * 245 * DE * Port St. Lucie, Fla./Vero Beach HS) Rayquan Jones (6-1 * 285 * NG * Rome, Ga./Rome HS) Shermari Jones (6-1 * 215 * RB * Cantonment, Fla./Independence C.C./Tate HS) Willie Lampkin (6-1 * 295 * OL * Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland HS) Logan Mauldin (6-3 * 220 * TE * Charlotte, N.C./Myers Park HS) Tyson Mobley (6-0 * 170 * WR * Longwood, Fla./Master’s Academy) Braylon Ryan (6-2 * 240 * DE * Greenwood, S.C./Greenwood HS) Mason Shelton (6-2 * 215 * LB * Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS) Isaiah Stephens (6-3 * 185 * OLB * Daleville, Va./Lord Botetourt HS) Manny Stokes Jr. (5-10 * 165 * CB * Orlando, Fla./Lake Nona HS) D’Jordan Strong (5-11 * 175 * CB * Batesville, Miss./Northeast Mississippi C.C./South Panola HS) Tyler Wagner (6-5 * 285 * OL * Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS)