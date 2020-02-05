Coastal Football Adds Five on February Signing Day

Rated a three-star running back prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports and ESPN … Lettered in football at Edgewater High School for head coach Cameron Duke … Named the 2019 Sentinel Varsity Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel his senior year … Was runner-up for the 7A Player of the Year award … Also earned a spot on the Orlando Sentinel football all-area first team in 2019 … Earned Class 7A All-State third-team honors his junior year season … Carried the ball 338 times for 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season … Set a state record with 157 rushes in playoff games in 2019, breaking current Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry’s previous record of 143 carries … Ran the ball 157 times for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns in five playoff games for the Eagles … Helped lead Edgewater a 13-2 overall record and a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state runner-up finish, and a Top 55 national rank in 2019 his senior year … Eagles also won both the regional and district titles back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 … Had 28 carries for 140 in the state title game loss to nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas … Rushed for 239 yards and three scores in a 28-20 Win over No. 2 Niceville to lead the Eagles to the Class 7A State Final 4 … Was a part of the Eagles posting a 12-2 overall mark, a 5-1 league record, and making a deep run in the FHSAA Class 7A playoffs in 2018 that included a semifinals appearance his junior year … Rushed for 1,330 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.