Cougars Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll, Price Nabs Preseason Honors

The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 36-win seasons and return nine seniors from last year’s squad that finished second in the CAA regular season standings. Chris Graham, Harrison Hawkins and Ari Sechopoulos are expected to anchor the batting order alongside fellow senior Luke Stageberg and sophomore Jared Kirven. Junior lefty Zach Williams and sophomore Brooks Lucas return to fill roles in the rotation while Price and senior Tradd James are slated to provide significant innings out of the bullpen.