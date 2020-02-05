Cougars Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll, Price Nabs Preseason Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston is tied with Elon for third in the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Preseason Poll in a vote of the league’s nine head coaches announced CAA officials Wednesday. Senior reliever Josh Price earned a spot on the Preseason All-CAA Team after posting seven wins and tying the program’s single-season record with 33 appearances last season.
The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 36-win seasons and return nine seniors from last year’s squad that finished second in the CAA regular season standings. Chris Graham, Harrison Hawkins and Ari Sechopoulos are expected to anchor the batting order alongside fellow senior Luke Stageberg and sophomore Jared Kirven. Junior lefty Zach Williams and sophomore Brooks Lucas return to fill roles in the rotation while Price and senior Tradd James are slated to provide significant innings out of the bullpen.
Price posted a 7-5 record in 2019 and led the CAA with 33 appearances including four starts. The senior right-hander compiled a 3.33 earned run average and struck out 54 batters over 81 innings.
Two-time defending tournament champion UNCW tops the preseason poll with 63 points and seven first-place votes. Northeastern is second with two first-place votes and 54 points followed by Charleston and Elon in a tie for third with 44 points. William & Mary is fifth with 40 points followed by James Madison (32), Delaware (23) Hofstra (12) and Towson (12).
2020 CAA BASEBALL PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. UNCW (7 first-place votes) 63
2. Northeastern (2 first-place votes) 54
3. Charleston 44
Elon 44
5. William & Mary 40
6. James Madison 32
7. Delaware 23
8. Hofstra 12
Towson 12
2020 PRESEASON ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown 2019 Stats
Matthew Trehub, William & Mary C Sr. Southborough, Mass. .282, 2 HR, 20 RBI
Joseph Carpenter, Delaware IF So. Cornwall, Pa. .300, 5 HR, 37 RBI
Ian Fair, Northeastern IF Jr. Walpole, Mass. .357, 8 HR, 33 RBI
Scott Holzwasser, Northeastern IF Sr. Sudbury, Mass. .254, 5 HR, 27 RBI
Joe Satterfield, Elon IF Sr. Greenville, S.C. .325, 4 HR, 35 RBI
Cole Weiss, UNCW IF Sr. Winston-Salem, N.C. .305, 4 HR, 49 RBI
Kyle Baker, Delaware OF Gr. Hockessin, Del. .354, 2 HR, 39 RBI (’18)
Noah Bridges, UNCW OF Jr. Benson, N.C. .263, 4 HR, 45 RBI
Trevon Dabney, James Madison OF So. Douglassville, Pa. .306, 6 HR, 29 RBI
Javon Fields, Towson OF So. Bear, Del. .272, 33 R, 17 RBI
Anthony Galason, Elon OF So. Colts Neck, N.J. .274, 43 R, 25 RBI
Brandon Raquet, William & Mary OF Sr. Boalsburg, Pa. .269, 8 HR, 31 RBI
Garrett Stonehouse, Elon UT Sr. Westport, Conn. .311, 15 R, 16 RBI
Kyle Novak, James Madison DH So. Oakton, Va. .303, 26 R, 28 RBI
Landen Roupp, UNCW SP Jr. Rocky Mount, N.C. 6-3, 3.47 ERA, 91 K’s
Zarion Sharpe, UNCW SP Jr. Greenville, N.C. 3-3, 4.21 ERA, 61 K’s
Jared Wetherbee, Elon SP Jr. Fisksdale, Mass. 7-4, 3.00 ERA, 98 K’s
Brett Ayer, James Madison RP Sr. Mechanicsville, Va. 4-1, 2.52 ERA, 52 K’s
Chris Farrell, William & Mary RP Sr. Great Falls, Va. 5-2, 6 saves, 2.58 ERA
Josh Price, Charleston RP Sr. Dillon, S.C. 7-5, 1 save, 3.33 ERA
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Ian Fair, Northeastern
Honorable Mention: Austin Gauthier, IF, Hofstra; Fox Semones, IF, James Madison; Jeff Costello, OF, Northeastern; Jordan Hutchins, OF, Delaware; Brooks Baldwin, UT, UNCW; Jake Rosen, UT, Northeastern; David Stiehl, SP, Northeastern; Nick Stewart, SP, James Madison; Wade Strain, SP, William & Mary; Billy Sullivan IV, SP, Delaware; Brandon Dufault, RP, Northeastern; Derek Wakeley, RP, Delaware