Deputies searching for teen missing from Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing since Monday night.
Kaitlyn Pontis is missing from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
She was last seen after 6 p.m. Monday wearing pink sweatpants and a black V-neck shirt. She stands 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Pontis’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
