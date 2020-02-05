Final DHEC inspection expected Wednesday at new MUSC children’s hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A final inspection from the Department of Health and Environmental Control is expected Wednesday at the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in downtown Charleston.
The department is hopeful that Wednesday will be the final construction inspection.
Last December, the opening of the new hospital was delayed until 2020.
The facility will have more than 200 beds for intensive care patients, neonatal intensive care patients, acute care patients and new and expectant mothers.
The new hospital has been almost 10 years in the making, MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley said back in August when the building was dedicated.
