One cat dead, two others survive following downtown Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a cat died while two others survived following a downtown Charleston fire on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Charleston Fire Department held a press conference on the fire which happened behind the Confederate Home and College on 62 Broad Street between Church and Meeting Streets.
Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said residents were able to safely and quickly evacuate the apartment building before responders arrived since staff at the facility were provided emergency training last year.
Margaret Garrett, a trustee of the Confederate Home and College, said four of the 14 apartments were not habitable due to the damage they sustained in the fire.
Garrett says the facility has been helping displaced residents find homes.
Julazadeh said the fire began in an apartment on the third floor.
That apartment suffered heavy damage from fire, and two nearby units suffered some damage as well. Julazadeh said there was smoke damage throughout the third floor with some smoke and water affecting the second floor.
Dispatchers said a call about the fire came in to the 911 center at 3:50 p.m.
Authorities are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.
