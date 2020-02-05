FIRST ALERT: Isolated thunderstorms expected in Lowcountry late Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain is possible the Lowcountry late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Some inland areas have a better chance of severe thunderstorms. The highest threat of severe weather will be from I-95 westward toward Augusta and Columbia.
Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.
The timing of the storms is fluid, but a line of storms will move west to east across the area between 7 p.m. Thursday night and 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Weather will improve rapidly Friday morning with plenty of sunshine ahead for the weekend.
“Highs will go from the 70s ahead of the front to the upper 50s behind the front on Friday,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
