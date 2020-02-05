Police identify person of interest in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a person of interest in a Georgetown shooting that injured one person on Wednesday.
The Georgetown Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Javon Jacob Hair of Pawleys Island.
According to police, he was last seen fleeing the area in a grey Audi.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300 or call 911.
The shooting happened near Merriman Road and Highmarket Street.
“The victim has been transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment,” GPD officials said.”Investigators are processing the scene at this time."
