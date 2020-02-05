Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION-ATLANTA
Sentence reduced for man who cooperated in corruption case
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has agreed to reduce the prison sentence for a former city of Atlanta contractor by a year. The judge's order, signed Tuesday, came after prosecutors said Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. “substantially assisted” them in a federal investigation into a pay-to-play scheme for city contracts. The order reduces Mitchell's prison term from five years to four. In January 2017, Mitchell was the first in a string of people to be charged in the federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall. Prosecutors have said Mitchell, who was a construction contractor, paid bribes to steer lucrative city contracts to his company.
KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE
Photos of 'king tides' globally show risks of climate change
DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.
VAPING-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate panel approves restrictions on vaping devices
ATLANTA (AP) — A state Senate panel in Georgia unanimously approved a proposal to restrict vaping products on Tuesday amid growing concern about health risks and use among children. Senate Bill 298 would raise the age a person must be to purchase vaping products from 18 to 21. It would also impose licensing requirements on stores selling vaping products, increase penalties for illegal sales and require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping. The proposal is sponsored by Republican Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford. It could soon go to the full Senate for a vote.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-POLICE
Wife of officer charged with domestic violence found dead
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman whose husband was on leave from the police department because of domestic violence charges was found dead in her home. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head Monday at her home. Perrault's husband Michael Perrault told authorities that he and his wife were arguing when she pulled out a gun and shot herself. Michael Perrault was arrested last week and faces several domestic violence charges. He has been a Eatonton police officer since 2018. Sills says Amanda Perrault's death wasn't immediately ruled a suicide or a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.
TEACHER PENSION CHANGES-GEORGIA
Opposition remains to shaved-down teacher pension changes
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker is abandoning some proposed changes to the state's teachers pension system in the face of opposition. But House Retirement Committee Chairman Tommy Benton is holding on to two provisions meant to cut state retirement costs over time. One would change how cost-of-living increases are calculated. Another would prohibit teachers hired in the future from cashing in sick leave to increase retirement payments. The Retirement Committee is scheduled to vote next week. The cost-of-living change would cut required state and local contributions by less than 1%. Lawmakers have not given an estimate of what the state would save with the sick leave change.
VIRGINIA TECH-GEORGIA TECH
Alvarado has big first half, Georgia Tech tops Hokies 76-57
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado flourished in the reunion with his backcourt partner Michael Devoe, scoring 20 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 76-57 win over Virginia Tech. Devoe had 12 points in his return after missing three games with a sore left foot. Alvarado scored 19 first-half points as the Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at halftime and never trailed. The Hokies have lost four consecutive games. Alvarado scored four of Georgia Tech's first five baskets and kept his scoring touch throughout the opening half. Tyrece Radford led the Hokies with 12 points. Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley scored 10 points in his return to Atlanta, where he completed his high school career.
ELECTRIC SCOOTERS-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate approves hands-off approach to scooter rules
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has passed a bill that could lead the state to taking a hands-off approach to the regulation of electric scooters. The bill would define electric scooters in state law but do nothing else, leaving regulation up to local governments. The state Senate passed the bill 47-0 on Tuesday, sending it to the House for consideration. The cities of Atlanta, Brookhaven and Decatur have authorized scooters, as has Georgia Southern University. But a Senate study committee report compiled last year found that 12 other cities had banned or placed temporary moratoriums on scooters.
DRAGON CON CO-FOUNDER
Dragon Con co-founder reaches plea deal in hacking case
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A co-founder of Dragon Con has reached a plea deal in a case that accused him and three others of illegally accessing a Georgia courthouse computer network. An indictment obtained in September charged Dragon Con co-founder Ed Kramer, a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge and two others each with three counts of computer trespass. It said they illegally accessed the Gwinnett County Justice Center computer network in February 2019. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Kramer on Monday entered an Alford plea in the case. An Alford plea allows a person to maintain his innocence while carrying the consequences of a guilty verdict.