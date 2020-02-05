Man wanted for skipping out on bar tabs arrested at Berkeley County bar

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville man wanted for skipping out on bar tabs across the Tri-County area is in custody.
Berkeley County deputies arrested 31-year-old Christopher Davis on Tuesday.
Investigators say Davis has walked out of at least four bars and restaurants without paying. Davis was caught at the 501 Bar and Grill in Summerville, deputies say.
Bar owner Bryan Briggs said Davis came to the bar Monday and paid cash.
Briggs said a bartender recognized Davis’name. He says Davis left his cell phone at the bar.
When Davis went back to the bar on Tuesday, Berkeley County deputies arrested him.
Davis is wanted by Goose Creek police for walking out on an $18 tab at Crazy D's on Redbank Road.
Summerville police also have a warrant out for Davis' arrest for skipping out on a bar tab in that town.
If convicted of defrauding a bar or restaurant Davis faces up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.
