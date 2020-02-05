National Signing Day 2020

National Signing Day 2020 was held on Wednesday (Source: Live 5 News)
February 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 2:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5th and kids from around the Lowcountry have been putting pen to paper today making their commitments to Colleges and Universities official. Here’s a list of where local students have signed.

Academic Magnet

Riley Haas – University of Richmond – Soccer

Dessie Anne Nietert – Dickinson College – Volleyball

Baptist Hill

Tiquan Bright – South Carolina State University – Football

Raequan Holmes – Allen University – Football

Savion Townsend – South Carolina State University – Football

Berkeley High

Eric Green -- USC Salkehatchie -- baseball

Jed Hutson -- Southern Wesleyan University -- baseball

Michael Singletary -- USC Salkehatchie -- baseball

Jeffrey Zeigler -- The Citadel -- baseball

DeAndre Ferguson -- Erskine College -- football

Hakeem Meggett -- Lenoir Rhyne -- football

Hunter Powers -- Newberry College -- football

Jaleen Thompson -- Albany State University -- football

Shelby McCutchen -- Converse College -- soccer

Alyssa Ann Morrell -- Methodist University -- soccer

Bishop England

Maggie Runyon - Newberry -Women’s Golf

William Anderson - USC Lancaster - Baseball

Cane Bay High

Kristofer Blanco -- Coker College -- baseball

Malakhi Stremlow -- Newberry College -- basketball

Erin McGinley -- Newberry College -- competition cheer

Zane Jackson -- Elon University -- cross country/track

Robert Perrecone -- The Citadel -- cross country/track

Reagan Chafin -- Spartanburg Methodist -- soccer

Fort Dorchester High

DaQuan Robinson - Charleston Southern - Football

Goose Creek High

Aniyah Oliver -- Francis Marion University -- basketball

DeAngelo Bright -- Allen University -- football

Darrel Capleton -- Charleston Southern University -- football

Damon Mouzon -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football

Devante Pryor -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football

Emmanuel Mukuamu - Hutchinson CC -- football

Jekiah Wigfall -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football

Kylie Smith -- Columbia College -- softball

Ameiyah Gant -- Limestone College -- track and field

Kylie Smith -- Columbia College -- track and field

Hanahan High

Kylie Futrell -- North Greenville University -- cross country/track

Zoe Mills -- Columbia College -- soccer

Golden Thrower -- Georgia College -- softball

James Island Charter

Emma Davis – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer

Augusta Dixon – Middleburg College – Basketball

Quavon Frazier – North Greenville University – Football

Jackson Fuller – Mars Hill University – Lacrosse

McKenna McNamara – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer

Riley Nash – Mars Hill University – Soccer

Maya Simmons – Belmont Abbey College - Volleyball

Oceanside Collegiate

Cole Sweeney - Furman - Lacrosse

Kate Majewski - Queens - Volleyball

Chris Haynes - Johnson & Wales - Soccer

Jordan Duffie - Barton College - Swimming

Chrisman Rand - Carson-Newman University - Swiming

Sean Cooney - Drake - Football

Dylan Sebuck - South Carolina (PWO) - Football

Alex Dhabliwala - Catholic University - Football

Myles Castain - Arkansas Baptist - Football

Malachi Oree - Arkansas Baptist - Football

Keegan Williams - UNC Charlotte - Football

Philip Simmons High

Coy Simon -- University of Tennessee -- tennis

Porter-Gaud

Catherine Billings - Sewanee - Track

Candler Fontaine - Wofford - Soccer

Ben McElveen - Wofford - Cross-Country & Track

Holston Slack - Denison - Football

R.B. Stall

Jessica Haynes – South Carolina State University - Softball

Corey Speights – Myrtle Beach Prep - Football

Summerville High

Reco Robinson - Allen University - Wrestling

Mikayla Goodwin - Coker College - Softball

Hailey Hill - Newberry College - Softball

Kayla Tucker - Spartanburg Methodist College - Soccer

Liz Vega - Spartanburg Methodist College - Soccer

Henry Butterworth—Lander University - Soccer

Noah Woodbury - Erskine College - Cross Country

Capers Molinari - Limestone College - Baseball

Laynee Coryell - Spartanburg Methodist College - Golf

Luke Taylor - Newberry College - Football

Adam McKanna - University of Rhode Island - Football

Timberland High

Brooke Moody -- Presbyterian College -- softball

Tori Rose -- Newberry College -- softball

Wando

Morgan Bynum – Oklahoma State University – Soccer

Daniel Cain – Roanoke College – Lacrosse

Connor Cino – University of South Carolina – Baseball

Regan Clifford – Winthrop University – Golf

Christian Constantinou – USC-Sumter – Baseball

Noah Davey – Keiser University – Swimming

Simon Dickinson – Haverford College – Lacrosse

Zack Dinwiddie – Belmont Abbey College – Lacrosse

Nathan Fasanaro – Colgate University – Lacrosse

Muireann Faber – Newberry College – Lacrosse

Bailey Gallagher – Roanoke College – Swimming

Grae Gosnell – Indiana University – Volleyball

Evan Grant – USC-Salkehatchie – Baseball

Christopher Hills – University of Tampa – Swimming

Riley Lair – Clemson University – Track and Field

Dillon McCarthy – University of South Carolina – Track and Field

Austin Mosher – Winthrop University – Golf

Evan Posnanski – Brown University – Soccer

Gabi Reed – University of South Carolina – Swimming

Lara Schneider – Florida State University – Tennis

Tyler Steeland – LaGrange College – Baseball

Christian Wilcox – Albright College - Football

West Ashley

Madison Clayton – Erskine College – Tennis

Vonnu Elias – USC-Sumter – Baseball

Nelson Huggins – Barton College – Football

Katie Lowe – Erskine College - Tennis

