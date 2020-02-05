National Signing Day 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5th and kids from around the Lowcountry have been putting pen to paper today making their commitments to Colleges and Universities official. Here’s a list of where local students have signed.
Academic Magnet
Riley Haas – University of Richmond – Soccer
Dessie Anne Nietert – Dickinson College – Volleyball
Baptist Hill
Tiquan Bright – South Carolina State University – Football
Raequan Holmes – Allen University – Football
Savion Townsend – South Carolina State University – Football
Berkeley High
Eric Green -- USC Salkehatchie -- baseball
Jed Hutson -- Southern Wesleyan University -- baseball
Michael Singletary -- USC Salkehatchie -- baseball
Jeffrey Zeigler -- The Citadel -- baseball
DeAndre Ferguson -- Erskine College -- football
Hakeem Meggett -- Lenoir Rhyne -- football
Hunter Powers -- Newberry College -- football
Jaleen Thompson -- Albany State University -- football
Shelby McCutchen -- Converse College -- soccer
Alyssa Ann Morrell -- Methodist University -- soccer
Bishop England
Maggie Runyon - Newberry -Women’s Golf
William Anderson - USC Lancaster - Baseball
Cane Bay High
Kristofer Blanco -- Coker College -- baseball
Malakhi Stremlow -- Newberry College -- basketball
Erin McGinley -- Newberry College -- competition cheer
Zane Jackson -- Elon University -- cross country/track
Robert Perrecone -- The Citadel -- cross country/track
Reagan Chafin -- Spartanburg Methodist -- soccer
Fort Dorchester High
DaQuan Robinson - Charleston Southern - Football
Goose Creek High
Aniyah Oliver -- Francis Marion University -- basketball
DeAngelo Bright -- Allen University -- football
Darrel Capleton -- Charleston Southern University -- football
Damon Mouzon -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football
Devante Pryor -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football
Emmanuel Mukuamu - Hutchinson CC -- football
Jekiah Wigfall -- University of Charleston (WV) -- football
Kylie Smith -- Columbia College -- softball
Ameiyah Gant -- Limestone College -- track and field
Kylie Smith -- Columbia College -- track and field
Hanahan High
Kylie Futrell -- North Greenville University -- cross country/track
Zoe Mills -- Columbia College -- soccer
Golden Thrower -- Georgia College -- softball
James Island Charter
Emma Davis – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
Augusta Dixon – Middleburg College – Basketball
Quavon Frazier – North Greenville University – Football
Jackson Fuller – Mars Hill University – Lacrosse
McKenna McNamara – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
Riley Nash – Mars Hill University – Soccer
Maya Simmons – Belmont Abbey College - Volleyball
Oceanside Collegiate
Cole Sweeney - Furman - Lacrosse
Kate Majewski - Queens - Volleyball
Chris Haynes - Johnson & Wales - Soccer
Jordan Duffie - Barton College - Swimming
Chrisman Rand - Carson-Newman University - Swiming
Sean Cooney - Drake - Football
Dylan Sebuck - South Carolina (PWO) - Football
Alex Dhabliwala - Catholic University - Football
Myles Castain - Arkansas Baptist - Football
Malachi Oree - Arkansas Baptist - Football
Keegan Williams - UNC Charlotte - Football
Philip Simmons High
Coy Simon -- University of Tennessee -- tennis
Porter-Gaud
Catherine Billings - Sewanee - Track
Candler Fontaine - Wofford - Soccer
Ben McElveen - Wofford - Cross-Country & Track
Holston Slack - Denison - Football
R.B. Stall
Jessica Haynes – South Carolina State University - Softball
Corey Speights – Myrtle Beach Prep - Football
Summerville High
Reco Robinson - Allen University - Wrestling
Mikayla Goodwin - Coker College - Softball
Hailey Hill - Newberry College - Softball
Kayla Tucker - Spartanburg Methodist College - Soccer
Liz Vega - Spartanburg Methodist College - Soccer
Henry Butterworth—Lander University - Soccer
Noah Woodbury - Erskine College - Cross Country
Capers Molinari - Limestone College - Baseball
Laynee Coryell - Spartanburg Methodist College - Golf
Luke Taylor - Newberry College - Football
Adam McKanna - University of Rhode Island - Football
Timberland High
Brooke Moody -- Presbyterian College -- softball
Tori Rose -- Newberry College -- softball
Wando
Morgan Bynum – Oklahoma State University – Soccer
Daniel Cain – Roanoke College – Lacrosse
Connor Cino – University of South Carolina – Baseball
Regan Clifford – Winthrop University – Golf
Christian Constantinou – USC-Sumter – Baseball
Noah Davey – Keiser University – Swimming
Simon Dickinson – Haverford College – Lacrosse
Zack Dinwiddie – Belmont Abbey College – Lacrosse
Nathan Fasanaro – Colgate University – Lacrosse
Muireann Faber – Newberry College – Lacrosse
Bailey Gallagher – Roanoke College – Swimming
Grae Gosnell – Indiana University – Volleyball
Evan Grant – USC-Salkehatchie – Baseball
Christopher Hills – University of Tampa – Swimming
Riley Lair – Clemson University – Track and Field
Dillon McCarthy – University of South Carolina – Track and Field
Austin Mosher – Winthrop University – Golf
Evan Posnanski – Brown University – Soccer
Gabi Reed – University of South Carolina – Swimming
Lara Schneider – Florida State University – Tennis
Tyler Steeland – LaGrange College – Baseball
Christian Wilcox – Albright College - Football
West Ashley
Madison Clayton – Erskine College – Tennis
Vonnu Elias – USC-Sumter – Baseball
Nelson Huggins – Barton College – Football
Katie Lowe – Erskine College - Tennis
