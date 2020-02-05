One new case of mumps diagnosed at CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston says one additional case of the mumps was diagnosed over the past week, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since last September to 77.
Of those 77 cases, only one patient remains infectious, CofC officials said in their latest update.
The college provided information to students, faculty and staff regarding the prevention of mumps which includes checking their vaccination status and following guidance about vaccination.
Monitoring for additional cases is also ongoing.
Mumps is an infectious virus passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. While the incubation period is 12 to 25 days, symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.
Mumps generally causes mild symptoms in people who are immunized. Symptoms usually go away on their own; however, mumps is easily transmitted, and some people experience complications.
In rare occasions, mumps can cause more severe complications such as deafness, swelling of the brain and/or spinal cord covering, painful swelling of the testicles or ovaries, and death.
Symptoms of mumps may include:
- Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Testicular swelling and pelvic pain
Mumps virus may most commonly be known for causing puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw.
Someone with the mumps may be able to transmit the virus to others from several days before symptoms appear until five days after the symptoms begin, the college’s website states.
