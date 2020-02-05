Roads closed in downtown Charleston after construction crews discover artillery shell

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have closed some roads in downtown Charleston after a post Civil War artillery shell was discovered by a construction crew Wednesday morning.
Officers are on the scene at 10 Gillon Street and the United States Air Force is on the way to take possession of the shell.
Broad Street at East Bay Street and Gillian at Prioleau are closed to traffic.
The initial call came in at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
