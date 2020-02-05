Lawmakers react to Trump acquittal on impeachment charges

“This partisan-driven impeachment has done injury to the office of the presidency and was an injustice to President Trump," Graham said in a statement Wednesday. "As I said after the Clinton impeachment trial, the Senate has spoken and the cloud over the presidency has been removed. I meant it then and mean it now. Unfortunately, I doubt my Democratic colleagues, who are being driven by unlimited hatred of President Trump, have the ability to move on. The President was acquitted today by the Senate and will be exonerated by the American people in November when he is reelected to a second term.”