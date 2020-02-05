Spring-like storm to bring warm temps and strong storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will move through the area late Thursday bringing a round of thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. The highest threat of severe weather will be from I-95 westward toward Augusta and Columbia. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat with any storms. Our weather will continue to be mainly dry today with only a few showers during the day on Thursday. The threat of storms will increase Thursday evening with a line of storms moving west to east across the area between 7 PM and 3 AM Friday. The weather will improve rapidly Friday morning with plenty of sunshine ahead for the weekend. Highs will go from the 70s ahead of the front to the upper 50s behind the front on Friday. Stay with LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER for continuous updates on the potential for strong storms!