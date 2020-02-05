These famous faces in Hollywood have roots in the Lowcountry and South Carolina

We're gonna stay right here in St. Matthews, because that's also where actor Mike Colter grew up. As a matter of fact, he and Viola Davis are cousins. Colter graduated from Calhoun County High School then headed to Columbia to Benedict College, and then got his degree from the University of South Carolina. Marvel fans know him as Luke Cage, now, he's one of the stars of the tv show "Evil" which airs right here on CBS.