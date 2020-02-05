Unofficial results show Carter Weaver winning Georgetown Co. sheriff race

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Carter Weaver has won the race for Georgetown County sheriff, according to unofficial results in Tuesday’s election.
Weaver received 3510 votes while there were 322 write-in votes. Weaver won the Republican primary this past December.
He currently serves as the interim sheriff after Lane Cribb, who served as sheriff since 1992, died on Sept. 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Weaver was Cribb’s assistant sheriff for 18 years.
Weaver will serve as sheriff until January 2021 to complete the Cribb’s term.
The regular general election in November 2020 will then decide who will serve as sheriff for the next four years, beginning that January.
