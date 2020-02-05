US Marshals, ICE arrest rape suspect at College Park Road home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the US Marshals Office and ICE have arrested a rape suspect who was located at a College Park Road home in Ladson.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they assisted in the arrest of Oscar Jesus Gonzalez who was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Gonzalez is wanted out of Cummings, Ga. for rape.
“We work closely with our federal partners and arrests like this are a result of it." Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “If you are a criminal, the time will catch up with you and we will take you to jail.”
