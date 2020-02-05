Williamsburg Co. may soon have new $1.5B plant, more than 1,000 new jobs

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The small town of Lane in Williamsburg County may soon have a new CETS Waste-to-Energy recycling plant.
At Wednesday's Williamsburg County Community Development meeting the Lane Community Development Corporation is reintroducing a project that was first mentioned 4 years ago.
CETS Waste-to-Energy is looking to add a waste recycling plant that will make garbage into renewable energy. It is expected to cost a total of $1.5 billion, and the initial construction would employ more than 1,000 people.
Following a visit from CETS a couple of weeks ago, the Mayor of Lane says they are ready to start planning for the largest thing to ever come to their town, and something they expect will give the town a much needed economic boost.
“This opportunity, when I saw it, I saw it as an opportunity to revive the town,” Mayor of Lane, Charlie Fulton said. “And that’s why we are excited about it. We are eager to be a partner with the company. Because we want to see not only the town come back and prosper, but Williamsburg County prosper.”
This will be CETS Waste-to-Energy’s largest plant and the company’s first of its kind. The plant will recycle a variety of things; from wood products to paper products, to automotive parts.
Officials in Lane are now in the process of creating classes that the community can attend which will prepare them for the jobs the plant will offer, and they are calling it the Lane Construction Trades Program. If they complete the classes, they will also receive a nationally recognized certification.
The plant is expected to be by far the largest in Williamsburg, but officials say it also has the potential to be one of the largest in the state. It will start by serving Williamsburg, and they say it will eventually serve the nine surrounding counties.
Officials in Lane say the groundbreaking could happen as early as summer 2020.
The meeting will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lane Town Hall.
