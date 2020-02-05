Woman buys winning $100k lottery ticket in N. Charleston during Super Bowl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman is now $100,000 richer after a big lottery win on Sunday.
She bought a Lady Jumbo Bucks crossword game during the Super Bowl and told lottery officials she wasn’t much of a football fan.
“I was not expecting that to happen,” she said.
The woman told lottery officials she plans to buy a new car.
The ticket cost $3 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize is 1 in 600,000. Kelly’s Gas N Go on Rivers Avenue, the gas station which sold the ticket, received a $1,000 commission.
