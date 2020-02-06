Agency aims to bring more affordable workforce housing to Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCSC) - Elected Officials from Charleston County will be meeting on Thursday to form a multi-governmental agency to start a workforce housing project. The agency hopes to resolve the affordable workforce housing crises.
The initiative will consist of a Ten-Year development plan starting this year. The goal is to build 12,000 new single and multi-family housing units which will be designed to provide diverse and affordable workforce housing opportunities.
The overall initiative is expected to cost more than $3 billion with funding expected to come from the participating municipalities, County, State and Federal funds and other private funding sources.
Mayors from other cities and towns in Charleston County, as well as leaders from Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Boeing, Mercedes Benz, Volvo and others have also been invited to this meeting to hear the plans regarding this initiative and to have the opportunity to participate in this worthwhile endeavor to help the workforce of Charleston County.
As part of the initiative, applicants may be eligible to receive down payment and closing cost assistance in the amount of up to 6% of the purchase price of a home located in Charleston County. The newly constructed and possibly renovated homes that will be a part of the initiative are expected to start at a price around $170,000.00. Buyers may be able to pay as little as $100.00 down to purchase their homes and $1 down if they are a government employee, first responder, or a part of current or retired military.
Elected Officials from Charleston County will meet at 10 a.m. at North Charleston City Hall to form the multi governmental agency. More information will be provided as plans are developed.
