Discussions underway to increase affordable workforce housing in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCSC) - Affordable housing was at the center of a meeting Thursday morning between elected officials in Charleston County and other stakeholders.
The proposed initiative consists of a Ten-Year development plan. The goal is to build 12,000 new single and multi-family housing units which will be designed to provide diverse and affordable workforce housing opportunities.
The overall idea is expected to cost more than $3 billion. It’s been proposed that the funding could come from the participating municipalities, County, State and Federal funds and other private funding sources.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and Charleston County council chairman Elliott Summey listened as presenters talked about the strategy.
As part of the proposal, applicants could be eligible to receive down payment and closing cost assistance in the amount of up to 6% of the purchase price of a home located in Charleston County. The newly constructed and possibly renovated homes that will be a part of the initiative are expected to start at a price around $170,000.00. Buyers may be able to pay as little as $100.00 down to purchase their homes and $1 down if they are a government employee, first responder, or a part of current or retired military.
“It’s certainly a large problem because affordable housing spills over into traffic issues and quality of life issues,” Summey said. "So to call it a crisis, I don’t know I’d go that far. To say something is a crisis to me…Hurricane Hugo is a crisis. So, natural disasters are crises, but nonetheless it’s a very serious problem that we as the government should be doing what we can to find solutions to.”
