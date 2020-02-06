The Citadel Announces Signing Class

Played for head coach Blair Hardin at River Bluff High School…selected as the region offensive MVP for the second-straight year after rushing for 1,416 yards and 24 touchdowns…added two touchdowns on kickoff returns…two-time all-state and three-time all-region selection…participated in the Shrine Bowl…helped Gators to the second round of the playoffs as a junior and senior…head coach, Blair Hardin, played football at The Citadel.