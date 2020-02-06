The Citadel Announces Signing Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson announced the signing of seven future cadet-athletes who will attend The Citadel and begin playing football for the Bulldogs in the fall of 2020.
The seven signees joins the nine signees announced during the early signing period.
The list includes one running back, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman, one quarterback, one wide receiver and one defensive back.
Four of the incoming recruits are from South Carolina, while two are from North Carolina and one from Florida.
Tyler Cherry, WR, 6-1, 195, Piedmont, South Carolina (Wren)
Played for head coach Jeff Tate at Wren High School…earned 4A All-State honors as a senior after catching 84 passes for 1443 and 27 touchdowns…helped Hurricanes to upper-state and state championships…garnered all-region honors as a junior after posting 84 catches for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns…rushed 99 times for 560 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, earning all-region accolades at running back…rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.
Saul Diaz, LB, 6-3, 210, Blythewood, South Carolina (Hammond)
Played for head coach Eric Kimrey at Hammond High School…earned second-team all-state honors in leading the Skyhawks to SCISA state championship as a senior…selected to the Metro Bowl…named North/South SCISA…first-team all-state selection as a junior in leading Skyhawks to 13-0 record and state championship…part of three state championships at HHS…competed in the state championship meet in the shot put.
Bryson Jones, OL, 6-1, 265, Greenwood, South Carolina (Emerald)
Played for head coach Tim McMahon at Emerald High School…two-time All-Region 3-AAA selection…named to the All-Lakelands Team as a senior…selected as the offensive player of the year…starter along the offensive line as a sophomore, helping the Vikings to the Region 2-AAA championship…also lettered in wrestling and track and field.
KJ Pierce, DL, 6-1, 310, Concord, North Carolina (Northwest Cabarrus)
Played for head coach Brandon Gentry at Northwest Cabarrus High School…earned all-conference honors as a senior after helping the Trojans to a 12-2 record and a spot in the state quarterfinals…posted 36 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks…named the best lineman as a junior and senior.
Dominick Poole, DB, 5-11, 175, Randleman, North Carolina (Randleman)
Played for head coach Shane Handy at Randleman High School…finished senior season with 86 tackles, 52 solo, three interceptions and two forced fumbles…added 30 catches for 639 yards and nine touchdowns…posted 97 tackles and five interceptions as a junior…recorded 89 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore.
Braden Walker, RB, 6-0, 195, Lexington, South Carolina (River Bluff)
Played for head coach Blair Hardin at River Bluff High School…selected as the region offensive MVP for the second-straight year after rushing for 1,416 yards and 24 touchdowns…added two touchdowns on kickoff returns…two-time all-state and three-time all-region selection…participated in the Shrine Bowl…helped Gators to the second round of the playoffs as a junior and senior…head coach, Blair Hardin, played football at The Citadel.
Davon Wells, QB, 5-10, 175, Kissimmee, Florida (Osceola)
Played for head coach Doug Nichols at Osceola High School…named the Osceola News Gazette player of the year as a senior…threw for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 587 yards and seven touchdowns and catching seven passes for 163 yards and a score…ran for 603 yards and 10 touchdowns in earning first-team all-county honors as a junior…rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com