Classroom Champions: Teacher wants headphones for students at Andrews Elementary

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - Whether at work to listen to your favorite music, or at the gym to workout to a heart-pumping song, many of us use headphones or earbuds.
But for some young learners in Georgetown county, listening devices are a “must-have” for classroom assignments. That’s the requirement for first grade students at Andrews Elementary School in Vicki Owens class.
Technology plays a major role in their educational experience, so these young minds use Chromebooks.
To avoid disturbing the rest of the class when they use the computers, they wear some sort of listening accessory.
Earbuds might seem like a good idea, but for those small hands, they can be difficult to manage and even uncomfortable for their small ears. So Owens prefers headphones.
She’s spent her own money to purchase headphones for students who can’t afford a good quality pair. She says cheap ones just don’t last very long.
Her project on the Donors Choose website requests 18 pairs of headphones. She still needs $413, but right now, all donations will be doubled. That means she only needs $207.
All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
