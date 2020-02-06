CSU’s Denson announces 2020 signing class

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson announced the full 2020 Charleston Southern football signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers added 14 players to the #BucVi2i0n20 class.
The 14 players join the quartet of J.D. Moore, Eric Aldridge Jr., Lee Mathews, and Tylan Hollis who signed with the Buccaneers in the December early signing period. CSU's signing class consists of seven players from Georgia, five players from Florida, four from South Carolina, one from North Carolina. CSU also added an international signee with Jevaun Jacobsen coming to the Bucs by way of Vancouver, Canada.
CSU's class also features a solid blend of talent across the field.
Offensively, the class consists of a quarterback, a running back, a wide receiver, a tight end, and three offensive linemen. The class also consists of nine players on the defensive side of the ball with three defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive hybrid players, and a defensive back. The Bucs also signed two players designated as athletes who could shine on either side of the ball.
"We're really pleased with the young men we've been blessed to sign over the two signing periods this year," Denson commented. "We always trust God when it comes to bringing the right men here. We want to look for young men are committed to being here and know they are trading in that pen and paper from signing day for a hard hat and a shovel because we still have work to do."
He continued, "We want high achievers who love football and fit what we are doing as a program, both on the field and in the classroom. Once they get here, they are all Bucs."
CSU looks to build off a strong finish to Denson's inaugural season at the helm of the Bucs in 2019. CSU wrapped up Big South play with a winning record for the fourth consecutive season, while finishing 2019 winning five of their last six games.
Matthew Williams
Athlete * 5-11 * 170
Tyrone, Ga. * Sandy Creek High School
- Posted 4,093 total yards of offense with 40 touchdown passes in his senior year
- Posted a 63.8% completion percentage and a QB rating of 132
- Recorded 3,880 total passing yards
- Was named the Region 5-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year
- First Team All-State selection
- Fayette County Offensive Player of the Year selection
- Three-year starter on the Sandy Creek basketball team
- Averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Coached by Brett Garvin at Sandy Creek High School
- Son of Wayne and Tangela Williams
- Plans on majoring in biology with an emphasis in pre-medicine at Charleston Southern
Ja'Rell Smith
Wide Receiver * 5-10 * 168
Pine Mountain, Ga. * Harris County High School
- Posted 2000 receiving yards over his four-year high school career
- Added 20-plus touchdowns at Harris County
- Earned Honorable Mention honors in both his freshman and sophomore seasons
- Two-time Second Team All-Region selection
- Averaged 15.0 points per game on the Harris County basketball team
- Coached by Jamie Foxx at Harris County
- Son of Tori and Dorothea Smith
- Plans on majoring in sports management at Charleston Southern
DaQuan Robinson
Defensive Line * 6-0 * 222
North Charleston, S.C. * Fort Dorchester High School
- Honorable Mention All-Lowcountry selection
- Three-year starter on the defensive line
- Member of a unit that had three Division I signees
- Coached by Steve LaPrad at Fort Dorchester High School
- Son of Marta and Herman Robinson
- Plans on majoring in finance at Charleston Southern
Darius Meeks
Offensive Line * 6-3 * 290
Atlanta, Ga. * Westlake High School
- Posted over 50-plus pancake blocks
- Received First Team All-Region and First Team All-State honors
- Also received First Team Metro-Atlanta recognition
- Also competed on the Westlake wrestling team where he recorded 40 victories
- Coached by Bobby May at Westlake High School
- Plans on majoring in business at Charleston Southern
Win Davidson
Tight End * 6-3 * 235
Macon, Ga. * Howard High School
- All-Region First Team selection
- Received Scholar-Athlete honors
- Lined up on both the baseball and basketball teams at Howard
- Great-grandfather played football at Penn State
- Coached by Paul Carroll at Howard High School
- Son of Will and Amy Davidson
- Plans on majoring in sports medicine at Charleston Southern
Jakyre Kerns
Defensive End/Linebacker * 6-3 * 235
Greer, S.C. * Greer High School
- Posted 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his senior season
- Recorded three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2019.
- Was named the High School Blitz All-Star Game Defensive MVP
- Two-time All-Region selection
- Two-time All-Area selection
- Honorable Mention All-State honoree
- Named one of Greer High School's permanent captains
- Received Greer's Defensive Lineman of the Year
- Earned an Academic Award
- Coached by Will Young at Greer High School
- Son of Thomas and Waverly Wilkes
- Plans on majoring in business at Charleston Southern
Richard Lawson Jr.
Defensive Back * 6-0 * 165
Miami Gardens, Fla. * Carol City Senior High School
- Member of the 2016 State Championship squad
- Four-time Defensive Player of the Week in 2017
- Invited to the All-Star game in 2020 between Dade and Broward counties
- Coached by Josh Taylor at Carol City Senior High School
- Son of Richard Lawson and Letasha Baldwin
Elijah Harper
Linebacker/Defensive End * 6-3 * 220
Anderson, S.C. * Westside High School
- All-State linebacker selection
- All-Region linebacker selection
- Was selected to play in the South Carolina North vs. South game
- Regional performer in the long jump for the Westside track team
- Posted a 3.4 GPA on the 4.0 scale
- Attended all honors classes
- Coached by Scott Earley at Westside High School
- Son of La'Shauna and Kenyon Harper
- Plans on majoring in engineering at Charleston Southern
Shary Jefferson
Linebacker * 5-11 * 200
Orlando, Fla. * Edgewater High School
- Posted 122 tackles and 5.5 sacks
- Earned Defensive Player of the Year accolades
- Was the leading tackler at Edgewater in back-to-back years
- Also competed in weightlifting
- Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater High School
- Son of Lakisha Miller
Mikah Riley
Defensive Line * 6-2 * 285
Apopka, Fla. * Apopka High School
- Member of the State runner-up team
- Coached by Jeff Rolson at Apopka High School
- Son of Rebecca Riley
- Plans on majoring in computer science at Charleston Southern
Isaiah Bess
Quarterback * 6-4 * 215
Shelby, N.C. * Shelby High School
- Posted 7,779 passing yards over his career at Shelby High School
- Accumulated 83 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns
- Mother, Joreka Bess, lined up on the Fayetteville State women's basketball team
- Coached by Michael Williams at Shelby High School
- Plans on majoring in physical therapy at Charleston Southern
Nivon Holland
Running Back * 5-10. * 165
Orlando, Fla. * Dr. Phillips High School
- Posted 121 carries for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns
- Earned Player of the Month honors
- Was the 4x100 anchor leg of the team that finished fourht in 2019
- Coached by Rodney Wells at Dr. Phillips High School
- Son of Reginald Doston
- Plans on majoring in business at Charleston Southern
Tylon Chambers
Defensive Tackle * 6-1.5 * 294
Gordon, Ga. * Veterans High School
- Three-year team captain at Veterans High School
- Three-time First Team All-Region selection
- Three-time GACA South selection
- First Team DL and TE in 2019
- Brother Tajhea Chambers lined up at linebacker for Arkansas State
- Coached by Milan Turner at Veterans High School
- Son of Herbert and Tiffany Chambers
Jevaun Jacobsen
Linebacker/Safety * 6-1 * 200
Vancouver, Canada * Clearwater Academy
- Posted 81 total tackles and four sacks in his junior season
- Also recorded two interceptions and one forced fumble
- Averaged 6.2 yards per carry and six touchdowns offensively as a junior
- Lined up in two games with 13 tackles in his senior season
- Coached by Jesse Chincar at Clearwater Academy
- Son of Mike and Virginia Jacobsen
- Plans on majoring in sports business/management at Charleston Southern