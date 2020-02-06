Deputies announce 5th arrest in killing of 16-year-old Summerville boy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested an adult in connection with the Jan. 27 shooting that left a 16-year-old Summerville High School student dead.
The arrest came Thursday morning after deputies and the SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants in the Flowertown Village area of Summerville, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Carson.
Deputies have not yet released the name of the person taken into custody. Thursday’s arrest brings the number of people arrested to five.
Investigators say 16-year old Jaquarie Perry was shot dead Sunday night while walking on Garden Lane near the high school. Deputies say Perry was on his way home from track practice at the time of his death.
An affidavit released on Jan. 31 states 18-year-old Diante Xavier Shelton was involved in a gun deal in the area. Shelton and 17-year-old Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus will be charged as adults in Perry’s death.
The affidavit stated that Copeland-Remus fired shots and hit Perry in the back fatally wounding him. An incident report released earlier this week described Perry’s wound as a head wound.
Both 9mm and .380 caliber casings were found in the road, the affidavit stated.
Investigators say Perry was not involved in the gun deal and just happened to be in the area at the time the shots rang out.
Two juveniles said to be either 16 or 17 years old were also arrested within days of Perry's death, but their names were not released because of their age.
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. on Jan. 27 to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road.
Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch about the shooting in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a responding deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
The investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
