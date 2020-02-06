Deputies arrest man for triple fatal accident on Maybank Highway

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have announced the arrest of a man accused in an accident that killed three people on Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 28-year-old Lamonte D’Angelo Dickinson who is charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with death and three counts of reckless homicide.
He will have a bond hearing on Friday afternoon.
On Monday, just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to two car accident on the 5000 block of Maybank Highway.
A preliminary investigation stated that a Chrysler and a Cadillac were traveling on the same direction when one vehicle collided into the other, causing the Cadillac to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
A report states the Chrysler also left the highway and rolled over. The three occupants of the Cadillac died from the collision.
Jeffrey Nesbitt, 29, of Hollywood; Steven Mitchell, 49, of Summerville; and Nathan Nesbitt, 34, of Hollywood died in the crash, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Deputies said the occupant of the Chrysler was not on scene when deputies arrived.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.