Deputies, helicopter searching for detainee who escaped from officer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for a female detainee who escaped from an officer who was transporting her to the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies and officers with North Charleston and Charleston are searching the area around the jail.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office say the woman sought was a Charleston police detainee.
Antonio describes the woman as a black female in her late 20s/early 30s, 5′2," with a slim build. She was wearing a black button up shirt with an orange tank top underneath.
“The detainee was being transported to the detention center, but was able to escape from the officer prior to arriving into the facility,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
K-9s and the sheriff’s office helicopter are assisting with the search.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.