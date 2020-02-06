Dorchester County ordinance could stop sale of dogs, cats from pet stores

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new ordinance in Dorchester County could stop the sale of dogs or cats from pet stores.
The South Carolina Chapter of the Humane Society of the U.S. has been working with Dorchester PAWS and the county to redo a lot of animal ordinances.
On Monday, the Dorchester County Council voted to move the ordinance through first reading, by title only.
Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, the South Carolina director for the Humane Society of the U.S., says they've done a number of investigations that reveal some animals sold at retail stores come from inhumane conditions.
“That kind of confinement results in a lot of diseases including Campylobacter and distemper, which we’ve seen in the Lowcountry,” Gimore-Futeral said. “It also results in extreme neurological and behavioral issues because they aren’t socialized properly before going into the pet store.”
Gilmore-Futeral says the ordinance that is being proposed is called a “humane pet store ordinance.”
It would restrict the retail of dogs and cats in pet stores, in favor of purchasing them from a reputable breeder or stores that hold adoption events.
Although they have been pushing for new laws that address the issue for a while, she says it wasn't an issue locally until a little over a year ago.
Kim Almstedt, the executive director for Dorchester Paws, says they’ve dealt with some of these issues firsthand.
"We have had several admissions where the owners were sold a pure bread puppy and within weeks it was ill and they could not take care of it and it was surrendered to us," Almstedt said.
Officials say the ordinance is still in the process of being fully written and will need to pass two more readings before becoming law.
Live 5 News has reached out to some pet stores for comment, but have not yet heard back.
